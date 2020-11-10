Saeb Erekat, longtime negotiator for Palestinians, dies at 65

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat passed away due to complications from the novel corona-virus at the age of 65 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat passed away due to complications from the novel coronavirus at the age of 65 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He had been receiving treatment at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem since his medical condition deteriorated in mid-October.Erekat first came into prominence in 1991, when he was appointed deputy head of the Palestinian negotiating delegation to the Madrid Peace Conference.

Born on 1955 in the village of Abu Dis, south of Jerusalem, Erekat later played an active role in the peace talks with Israel in 1992 and 1993, when the Oslo Accords were signed between Israel and the PLO.