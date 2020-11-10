Natanz museum undergoes restoration

TEHRAN – The historical Baqeri Mansion in the city of Natanz, central Isfahan province, being used as an archeological museum, has undergone some rehabilitation works.

A budget of 3 billion rials ($71,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) was allocated to the restoration project, which involved repairing the ceiling and rooftop, lightening the roof, and strengthening the walls using cob material, Natanz’s tourism chief, Hossein Yazdanmehr, said on Monday.

Inaugurated in 2010 as the first archeological museum in Isfahan province, Natanz Archaeological Museum houses more than 350 historical and cultural artifacts related to the first to third millennium BC, as well as the Islamic era related to the people of the central plateau of Iran.

Dating back to 2500 years ago, the ancient city of Natanz is home to several historical structures and monuments such as a 1000-year-old mosque.

Located 120 kilometers northeast of the city of Isfahan, the city enjoys a beautiful landscape and a pleasant climate, which made it summer capital during the Safavid era (1501–1736).

The town is also associated with pottery making and tile production.

