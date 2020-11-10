Millennia-old hill in southwestern Iran demarcated

TEHRAN – New boundaries have been defined for the ancient hill of Tal-e Khosro in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province to prevent further destruction and damage to the site.

Implemented by the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, a demarcation project has recently been completed on the hill to eliminate threats of land-grabbing, illegal construction, or repurposing its lands to agricultural fields, CHTN quoted archaeologist Noruz Rajabi as saying on Monday.

Contrary to initial assumptions, the hill, which was one of the few permanent settlements on the southern slopes of Mount Dena, covers an area more than eight hectares, he added.

The remnants of a Qajar-era (1789-1925) fortification have been found in the most superficial layer of the hill during the excavations, while lower layers reach a settlement from the fifth millennium BC, however, most findings reveal that the hill dates back to the third millennium BC, he explained.

Locals believe that the name of Tal-e Khosro is derived from Kay Khosro, a legendary king of Iran of Kayanian dynasty and a character in the Persian poet Ferdowsi’s epic book, Shahnameh.

Narratives say that when Kay Khosro came to the plain of Yasuj, he instructed his riders to each pile dirt on top of each other to form a hill. He then went to the top of the hill and chose his successor.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

ABU/MG

