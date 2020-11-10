Mentally-ill Trump can do more harm to US in remaining days

TEHRAN – An American scholar says while US President Donald Trump is likely to except the election result, he can do more damage to the US during his remaining days at the White House.

Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th president of the United States after garnering over 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House and defeat Trump.

However, with Trump’s refusal to accept Biden's victory in the presidential election, concerns grow that he might drag the US military into his political fight.

To have better insight toward the issue, we reached out to Marvin Zonis, Professor of international political economy, and leadership at the University of Chicago.

The professor noted that while Trump has been defeated in the race, the problem will remain till the end of his tenure.

“I believe that Trump will except the verdict of the American voters.”

However, he noted, “The main problem is that he will remain President of the United States until January 20, 2021.”

Professor Zonis added, “Since he [Trump] is mentally ill, he has plenty of opportunities now until January to do Even more damage to the United States.”

“We know that he strikes out when he has lost. He has just lost badly,” he concluded.