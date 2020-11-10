Vice president: Through resistance Iranians defeat ‘maximum pressure’

TEHRAN – Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri has said the era of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy has ended with Iran’s resistance.

Speaking on Monday, Jahangiri said despite the maximum pressure policy exerted by the Trump Administration, the Iranian people and government are still proud, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in reaction to the November 3 presidential election in the United States, which saw the victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden against Trump.

He said the changing of the U.S. president does not mean a change in the key policies of that country toward the Iranian nation.

“Trump’s enmity towards the Iranian nation was unprecedented which had been formed under the influence of the Zionists, Saudis and extremist groups in the United States,” Jahangiri remarked.

The vice president said the fall of the Islamic Republic system and collapse of the Iranian economy was the main objective of the U.S. government under Trump.

“With the adoption of the strategy of resistance against the U.S. maximum pressure policy, the Iranian nation emerged victorious and thwarted all conspiracies waged by enemies against the country,” he said.

He added that in order to progress, Iran needs to establish ties with the outside world so as to export domestically-manufactured products to other countries.

The nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached in Vienna on 14 July 2015 between Iran and six world powers, including the U.S., Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, and also the European Union. Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA was deplored by all other parties to the deal.

On May 8, 2019, exactly one year after Trump’s withdrawal, Iran began to gradually reduce its nuclear commitments according to the JCPOA, citing the other parties’ failure to secure its interests under the deal. However, Tehran has repeatedly said that it will return to its commitments if the other parties can protect its interests against the United States’ “toughest ever” sanctions.

In a tweet on Sunday, Zarif said, “The world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law.”

“Deeds matter most,” he wrote, adding, “Iran's record: dignity, interest & responsible diplomacy.”

President Hassan Rouhani also urged the U.S. president-elect to make up for Trump’s mistakes, and return the U.S. to international laws and treaties.

“Now, an opportunity has opened up for the next U.S. administration to make up for the past mistakes and return to abide by international commitments through respecting international regulations,” Rouhani said in remarks on Sunday.

The president said the U.S. government’s destructive policies over the last four years were not only rejected by the people of the world but were also opposed by the American people in the U.S. election.

MH/PA