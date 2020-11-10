Iran says backs UN to establish security, peace in Afghanistan

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker, has said Iran considers Afghanistan’s security as its own security, emphasizing that the United States is taking advantage of the situation in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan’s transition from the status quo will certainly be possible with the cooperation of neighboring countries and influential regional and global actors,” Amir Abdollahian said, according to Mehr.

He made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Monday with Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Highlighting Iran’s continuous support for the friendly people of Afghanistan, he said the constitution of Afghanistan and the existing democratic structures must be protected in the context of inter-Afghan negotiations

Amir Abdollahian also pointed to the recent activities of terrorist leaders and groups, especially Daesh (ISIS), in Afghanistan, saying, “Unfortunately, the United States is taking advantage of the situation in Afghanistan.”

Deborah Lyons, the UN special envoy for Afghanistan, calls Iran a strategically influential country that has been instrumental in supporting the Afghans.

“While the U.S. pretends to support the peace process, some U.S. troops are smuggling drugs from Bagram Airport,” he said.

The advisor said Iran supports any UN action to establish security, peace, and prosperity in this important neighboring country.

Deborah Lyons, for her part, referred to the history of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and UNAMA in support of the peace process in Afghanistan.

She said that as Afghanistan's neighbor and a strategically influential country in the region, Iran has always been instrumental in supporting the Afghan people.

“Iran's support for Afghan refugees and displaced persons and its assistance in building Afghanistan's roads and energy supply is commendable,” she added.

“We need the help of all parties, neighboring countries, and international organizations to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan and to improve the economic conditions to motivate the people of this country,” Lyons said.

She added that it is expected that regional actors and neighboring countries will help further and better advance the negotiation process.

Lyons was appointed as the Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in March 2020 and took up responsibilities in April 2020.

She met with Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, the Iranian foreign minister's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, earlier on Monday, when the two sides conferred on the latest developments, the political and security conditions in Afghanistan, and the peace process in that country.

