People across the world rejoiced over Trump’s defeat: government

“It is a fact that in almost all countries of the world, people rejoiced over this election of the American nation and their rejection of the Trump administration’s anti-world policies,” Rabiei said.

He expressed hope that the next U.S. administration would be a good representative of the American people and review the Trump administration’s policies toward international treaties.

In recent days, Iranian officials have expressed satisfaction over the defeat of Trump in the U.S. presidential election.

In a tweet on Saturday, Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri expressed hope that the U.S. would return to its international commitments and respect the rights of other countries under the new leadership.

“Finally, with the announcement of the U.S. election results, the era of Trump and his adventurous and hawkish team has come to an end,” Janahgiri wrote.

“Violating international treatises, from environmental [deals] to the inhumane economic sanctions against the Iranian nation and supporting terrorism and racism, was the cornerstone of Trump’s policies,” he added.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has also said Trump’s downfall is not a surprise but a history’s verdict.

Most of the American people rejected an ideology that regarded bullying and oppressing as a panacea, Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

