Ebrahim Hassanbeigi’s “Muhammad” published in Ecuador 

TEHRAN – A Spanish translation of Iranian writer Ebrahim Hassanbeigi’s novel “Muhammad” has recently been published in Ecuador.

The book has been translated into Spanish by Angelica Maria Rojas and El Faro International Publishing House is the publisher of the book.

The book was published by El Faro in the Colombian capital of Bogota last year.

Venezuela will be the third destination of Hassanbeigi’s novel “Muhammad”.

In the novel, a Jew presents himself as a scientist, chosen by the Sanhedrin, the supreme council of Jews that controlled civil and religious law, to go to Mecca to kill the Prophet Muhammad (S) and to challenge his ideology.

“Muhammad” consists of 15 chapters and has been translated into Arabic, English, French, Turkish and several other languages.

The republishing of the book takes place in response to the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s republication of cartoons insulting Prophet Muhammad (S).

In September, Charlie Hebdo republished the cartoons to mark the start of the terrorism trial of the people accused as accomplices in the attack.

Afterward, French President Emanuel Macron exacerbated the anger among Muslims by supporting the cartoon and insisting on displaying it in public places, a move that was widely denounced in the Muslim world as promoting hatred against Muslims and creating fissures between Muslims and Christians.

Tehran strongly condemned Charlie Hebdo, saying any insult to the prophet of Islam and other divine prophets is not acceptable at all, while Muslims around the world, including political and religious leaders, condemned in the strongest terms the insulting cartoon, with some leaders even calling on Muslims to boycott French products in response to Macron’s insistence on displaying the blasphemous cartoons in public places.

Photo: Front cover of the Spanish version of Iranian writer Ebrahim Hassanbeigi’s novel “Muhammad”.

RM/MMS/YAW