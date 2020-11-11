Works by Iranian poet Garus Abdolmalekian published in Kuwait 

TEHRAN – A selection of works by Iranian poet Garus Abdolmalekian has been published in Arabic in Kuwait.

Asghar Alikarami is the translator of the collection “A Bridge That Doesn’t Lead Anybody to Home” released by Takween, a publishing house and bookshop in the country that has published works by world-renowned poets such as Rainer Maria Rilke, Anna Akhmatova, Sylvia Plath and Fernando Pessoa.

The collection is composed of 34 poems, including “World’s Pale Colors”, “Holes” and “Acceptation”.

Several Arab poets have made comments about the collection.

“This is the genuine poetry that takes us to the world of shadows, where there is no light except the light of poetry,” Kuwait-based Iraqi poet Mohammad Majed al-Etabi wrote and said that Abdolmalekian’s works are examples of such poetry.

Kuwaiti writer Hussain al-Motawa wrote, “If people ask me about poetry, certainly I tell them to read Abdolmalekian’s collection, an example of easy and discreet poetry.”

Bahraini poet Mahdi Salman said, “Garus Abdolmalekian enjoys an amazing imagination, which easily captivates the readers.”

The collection has been introduced by Takween at the Sharjah International Book Fair, which is currently underway in the third largest and third most populous city in the United Arab Emirates.

Takween has previously published works by Iranian poets such as Forugh Farrokhzad and Sohrab Sepehri. An Arabic translation of the Persian novel “Prison for the Criminals” written by Kayhan Khanjani came out by the publisher in August.

Abdolmalekian’s poetry also appeals to publishers from other cultures. His poems have been translated into Arabic, French, German, Kurdish and Spanish.

He is presently the editor of the poetry section at Cheshmeh Publications in Tehran and the executive editor of publications at the Youth Poetry Office in Iran.

Penguin Books has published a selection of his poems in English in “Lean against This Late Hour” translated into English by Idra Novey and Ahmad Nadalizadeh.

A Swedish translation of a selection of his work was published in Sweden under the title, “Raderna byter plats i morkret” in 2016.

He has not been unsympathetic toward what goes on in the world around him.

War, love and loneliness inspired his collection “The Middle East Trilogy: War, Love, Loneliness”, which was composed between 2014 and 2018.

The front cover of the book bears a picture by Iraqi photographer Ali Fahdawi, depicting a girl from Mosul who was fleeing along with her family from ISIS forces. The publishing house has bought the copyright to the picture, which was later titled “Mona Lisa of Mosul”.

Photo: Copies of “A Bridge That Doesn’t Lead Anybody to Home” containing the Arabic translation of Persian poet Garus Abdolmalekian’s works.

