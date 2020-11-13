Lavrov expects Biden to replicate Obama’s policy on Iran

TEHRAN – In his first comment on what a Biden administration’s policy on Iran would look like, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expected that the United States foreign policy under Joe Biden would be similar to that seen under President Barack Obama, especially on Iran and climate change, according to a Reuters report.

Joe Biden is yet to be officially declared U.S. president as the results of the November presidential election are not finalized. However, Biden is widely projected to be the next U.S. president due to the electoral votes he has secured so far, which stand far above the number needed to win the election.

As Biden made his way to the White House, analysts put the spotlight on the policy that he would likely adopt toward Iran, with most experts predicting that he will rejoin the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the JCPOA on May 8, 2018, reimposing sweeping economic sanctions on Iran in a bid to reach what he called a better deal with Iran. To this end, Trump pursued the policy of exerting “maximum pressure” on Iran, a campaign that further dissuaded Iran from resuming talks with the U.S. because Iranian officials have repeatedly said they will not negotiate with the U.S. under pressure.

Biden said he would take a “smarter way” to put pressure on Iran. This strategy, Biden said, requires the U.S. to rejoin the JCPOA.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on September 13 then-candidate Biden said he will reenter the Iran nuclear deal if he wins the U.S. presidential election.

“I will offer Tehran a credible path back to diplomacy. If Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would rejoin the agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations. With our allies, we will work to strengthen and extend the nuclear deal's provisions, while also addressing other issues of concern,” Biden said.

Biden has refused to articulate his policy toward Iran in recent weeks, especially after he was projected to win the presidential election, leaving pundits speculating over how he will deal with Iran should he moves into the White House.

Biden’s team has recently discussed with French President Emanuel Macron the situation around the Iran nuclear deal, expressing the U.S. willingness to once again work with its European ally on Iran nuclear policy.

Biden “expressed his readiness to work together on global challenges, including security and development in Africa, the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, and Iran’s nuclear program,” Biden’s transition team said, according to Newsweek.

On the other hand, Iran has called on the U.S. to change tack and reconsider its “inhumane behaviors” toward other countries.

“The new U.S. administration should reconsider its inhumane behaviors toward other countries in the first place in order to repair the country’s tarnished image in the international community,” Rouhani said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Iranian president also said, “Now, an opportunity has opened up for the next U.S. administration to make up for the past mistakes and return to abiding by international commitments through respecting international regulations.”

