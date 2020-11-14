TEDPIX gains 26,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 26,516 points to 1.247 million on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

Over 5.039 billion securities worth 61.918 trillion rials (about $1.474 billion) were traded in TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index climbed 23,810 points and the second market’s index increased 36,372 points.

TEDPIX dropped 5.5 percent in the previous Iranian week.

The index lost 69,000 points to 1.221 million during the past week, while it had finally experienced a slight weekly growth (2,000 points, or less than one percent) in its preceding week.

MA/MA