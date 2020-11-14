Alaei appointed as acting head of Iranian Privatization Organization

TEHRAN – Alireza Saleh has resigned as the head of the Iranian Privatization Organization (IPO), a source close to the government told ILNA.

The source rejected the news about the official being fired by the Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand.

“Saleh has not been fired. He submitted his resignation request to Dejpasand and the minister accepted his resignation,” he told ILNA.

Hassan Alaei, the deputy head of IPO, replaces Saleh as the acting head of the mentioned organization.

The Iranian Privatization Organization affiliated with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs is in charge of implementing the country’s privatization programs by setting prices and ceding shares to the general public and on the Tehran Stock Exchange.

EF/MA