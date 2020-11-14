FIFA President sends condolences for the death of Mahmoud Yavari

TEHRAN - FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent his condolences to the Iran Football Federation and to the family, friends and loved ones of Mahmoud Yavari.

Former Iran coach Yavari died on Nov. 10 at the age of 81.

"On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Iran Football Federation, and to his family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you. We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time” FIFA President Infantino said in his condolence message to Iran.

Yavari was appointed as Iran U20 football team head coach in 1980 and following his good results with the team, he was appointed as coach for the Iran National Olympic Team in 1982.

On Aug. 7, 1984, he took charge of Iran national football team. Along with his assistant, Nasser Ebrahimi, they helped to build a new base for the national team. Yavari led the team six matches but resigned on Dec. 1, 1984. He was appointed as U20 head coach once again in 1985 and led the team for a decade.