Blood donation in the time of corona
November 15, 2020 - 12:4
Iranian People all over the country are donating blood as the coronavirus pandemic has slashed the number of donors by around 20 percent over the past eight months. Studies show that the plasma driven from recovered patients can be used in the treatment of COVID-19 with the help of the patient's immune system. The best time for plasma donation is at least 14 and preferably 28 days after recovery, and donors should age 18 to 60 years.
