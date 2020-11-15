Next year’s budget mainly targeted at cutting direct dependence on oil: Rouhani

TEHRAN- Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that the main goal of the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1400 (begins on March 21, 2021) is to downsize the government and cut the direct dependence on oil incomes.

Speaking in a session of the Resistance Economy Headquarters on Sunday, the president said that the next year’s budget bill will be drafted within the framework of the general program of reforming the budget structure and general policies of the resistance economy, Shana reported.

“The main goal of the 1400 budget is to reduce costs, increase revenues, downsize the government, develop e-government, cut the direct budget dependence on oil, pick up and surge in production, and the implementation of the general policies of the resistance economy”, Rouhani further noted.

"The 1400 budget bill is formulated in the framework of the general plan to reform the budget structure, general policies of the resistance economy, with long-term growth approaches by focusing on non-oil exports, actively countering the outbreak of coronavirus and reducing its negative economic effects, accelerate the completion of production assets acquisition plans, improving the business environment, paying attention to people's livelihoods with the priority of basic goods and developing a model of public-private partnership”, he added.

“The budget of the organizations should create new opportunities and sources of non-oil-dependent income for the country, without disturbing the balance of prices of goods and services in the same sector or other sectors and organization. Also, solve the challenges facing the country related to the budget and facilitate the budget plan implementation process”, Rouhani stated.

“Strengthening and supporting domestic production and manufacturing and focusing on export development policy, especially non-oil exports, with special emphasis on neighboring countries and Eurasia as the target markets, and establishing long-term trade relations and reducing tariffs in bilateral or multilateral international agreements are the main tools to counter the sanctions”, the president stressed.

