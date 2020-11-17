Research plan approved for Habakkuk mausoleum’s landscaping

TEHRAN – A research plan has been approved for expanding the structure and surrounding landscape of Prophet Habakkuk’s mausoleum, located in Hamedan province, west-central Iran.

Maintenance, beautification of green space, and new lighting of the area are amongst landscaping plans scheduled for the surroundings of the brick tomb tower, which is capped by a conical dome in an octagonal pattern.

The antiquity of the tower dates back to the Seljuk era (1037–1194). Sources quite unanimously assert that almost nothing is known about Habakkuk, aside from what is stated within the book of the Bible bearing his name, or those inferences that may be drawn from that book.

Narratives say that Habakkuk's main prophecy was directed against the kingdoms of Babylon, Persia, and Media, which were later to grow into world powers, conquering some Mediterranean lands and the rest of the ancient world.

