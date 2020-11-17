Iranian photog’s “Rest” wins FIAP Gold Medal at Tajik exhibit 

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Ahmad Mohammad-Taghi Shirazi’s work named “Rest” has won the FIAP Gold Medal at the Aqua International Salon of Photography as the organizers have announced the winners in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The photo, which received the honor in the Water category, shows the charcoal burners drinking water during their break time.

Several other Iranian photographers have also been honored in the various sections of the exhibition organized with the patronage of the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) and the recognition by the Photographic Society of America (PSA) in five other categories of Open Monochrome, Open Color, People, Landscape and Travel.

In the Water category, Mehdi Zabolabbasi’s “Rinse” also won an honorable mention.

In the Open Color Section, the FPC Trophy went to Seyyed Mojtaba Sadiqi for his photo named “Freedom”, while Hadi Dehqanpur’s “Jamkaran” won the FIAP Ribbon.

“Coronavirus” by Mohammad Bakhtavar received an honorable mention in this category.

The FPC Trophy in the Landscape section was presented to Yones Hemmatinia for his “Morning Fog”.

Mohammadreza Masumi’s photo “Cold Road” was honored within the Travel section with the FPC Trophy.

In the Open Monochrome section, Iranian photographers only garnered several honorable mentions. The photographers are Khashayar Laknezhad, Hamid Mohamadhosseinzadeh-Hashemi and Amir-Ali Navadeshahla.

The awards will be mailed by January 8, 2021, when the winning photos and a selection of the submissions will be showcased in an exhibition in the Tajik capital.

Chan Ching Ching from Hong Kong won the Best Author Award – FIAP Light Blue Badge, the grand prize of the exhibition.

Photo: “Rest” by Iranian photographer Ahmad Mohammad-Taghi Shirazi won the FIAP Gold Medal at the Aqua International Salon of Photography in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

MMS/YAW

