Masoud Armat named Iran U19 volleyball coach

TEHRAN – Masoud Armat was named as head coach of Iran U19 volleyball team on Wednesday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF)’s technical committee, chaired by President Mohammadreza Davarzani, chose Armat as the team’s new head coach.

Armat will lead the Iranian team at the 2021 Asian Boys' U19 Volleyball Championship.

“First, I would like to thank the federation for trusting me. We must find new talents who can join the senior team in the future. To identify the talents and train them is our first priority,” Armat said.

The 2021 Asian Boys' U19 Volleyball Championship will be held in Shiraz from Jan. 9 to 16.