Does Biden have the wisdom to be better than Trump? …

Biden will be better. Biden will be better, goes the mantra not just among most Democrats in the U.S., but among any person who manages to generate a reasonable thought and perspective about world and national U.S. affairs. To be a U.S. citizen these days with half a brain is like riding a dangerous roller coaster and gripping a safety bar with white knuckles, and the same can probably be said for decent souls anywhere in the world, including Iranians.

There has been nothing like Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House these past four years for sheer stupidity. He is a man singularly unfit for any leadership role anywhere, much less as the “leader” of the United States, which has been plunged into a kind of chaotic Hell in some respects even worse than the Hell he has fomented on a number of countries with his military threats and sanctions.

“Pompeo’s and Trump’s hostility to Iran has been an abject failure.” In the U.S. now one witnesses Covid totally out of control like in no other country. Breadlines, or rather lines of cars with the hungry have stretched for miles in some locations waiting to reach food banks. Poverty has exploded. The government is spending more dollars it does not have than ever to no good effect for average citizens, and further trillions may be spent soon to help alleviate the suffering caused by endless wars, inequality and injustice while just two American billionaires hoard more wealth than half the country’s people and American “capitalism” has become the best argument ever for socialism.

Trump supporters, maybe 40 percent of U.S. voters are meanwhile attempting to upend democratic elections they lost, and the brightest among Americans like consumer advocate Ralph Nader are insisting other Americans should rally around demands for Trump’s resignation or for a second impeachment before Biden becomes President on January 20th. That is certainly a pleasing but fanciful notion at least but it won’t happen. Trump is aiming to make Biden’s ascension into the Oval Office as difficult as possible. Revenge for his loss dominates Trump’s mentality while much for Biden depends on whether two run-off elections in the state of Georgia in early January for the Senate create victories for two well-spoken Democrats. If they manage to win the run-off elections, the Senate will tilt to Democratic Party control and maybe, maybe the Biden Administration can then enact legislation that might begin to redress the horrors of Trump’s tenure in the White House.

In fact, if one looks back on the past four years, Trump’s support for Israel and the far-right Zionists has been the signature foreign policy of his entire administration given the fact that much of the major support, monetary and otherwise, he has garnered has come from Jewish/Zionist billionaires like Sheldon Adelson, the casino magnate. And this, of course, has led to Trump’s signature foreign policy initiative, which has been the attempted overthrow and reduction of Iran’s Islamic Republic which has shown remarkable restraint and resolve (akin to boxer Muhammad ‘Ali’s “rope-a-dope” strategies in the ring where the great pugilist often successfully wore down his opponents). Pompeo’s and Trump’s hostility to Iran has been an abject failure.

“It is no secret that the Zionists whether in the U.S. or Israel will attempt to scuttle ANY move by Biden to improve relations and reduce tensions with Iran.” And now? Trump conferred with the Pentagon this month asking whether it might be possible to attack Iran’s nuclear sites such as Natanz before he leaves office. Reports at least have claimed that the generals said this was an unwise move, which of course it is, and one must never forget Adelson suggested that the U.S. drop a nuclear bomb on Iran a couple of years ago.

At any rate, Biden has claimed he will re-engage with Iran and may even re-join the JCPOA, albeit with demands for modifications, which may or may not be possible. But one can rest assured the U.S. will have to re-join the JCPOA first as it has stood since inception in 2015, and as some have insisted, with further U.S. moves to try to broaden the U.S. diplomacy with Iran and create a climate where mutual trust might for once begin to manifest. Sanctions? They must be dropped, but it is likely the Biden Administration will find itself in a situation in which sanctions, especially those on Iranian oil exports, might be maintained to try to pressure Iran to yield to U.S. demands to modify the JCPOA. This could well be seen as the sole choice available to Biden, but if this is the case, it’s also likely that Iranian leaders justifiably reject overtures from the U.S. and the tragedy of U.S.-Iranian relations spawned by Trump would continue.

It is no secret that the Zionists whether in the U.S. or Israel will attempt to scuttle ANY move by Biden to improve relations and reduce tensions with Iran, and one sure litmus test of sanity in foreign policy by Biden will be the degree to which he advocates, explains and pushes for the kind of changes that the world sorely wants. Does Biden have the sense to do the right thing with regard to Iran? If he wants any kind of positive legacy as President leading U.S. foreign policy he must back off from total support of Israel’s craven demands and begin, at last, to carve out an independent policy posture for the U.S. and the world.