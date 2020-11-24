Supreme Leader: Iran able to nullify sanctions

TEHRAN- Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday stated that Iran is able to nullify the imposed sanctions.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks at the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination's meeting in Tehran, noting that the only way to counteract sanctions is to nullify and overcome the sanctions.

"We tested that way of lifting the sanctions through negotiations one time, but it was fruitless,” he underlined.

Supreme Leader underscored that the goal of the meeting with the heads of the three branches of power and members of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination was to offer practical solutions for economic problems, solutions that will give quick outcomes with tangible results in people's livelihoods.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the country's economic problem is not about not having or not knowing what approach to take. Rather, that which is required is diligence, courage, serious effort, and follow-up.

The meeting was held with the participation of the heads of the three branches of power (judiciary, executive, and legislative) as well as the other members of the Council.