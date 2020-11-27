What’s in Tehran art galleries

Painting * Aneh Mohammad Tatari is displaying his paintings in an exhibition at Etemad Gallery. The exhibition will be held until December 8 on http://www.galleryetemad.com/index.php/Tehran/page/virtualexhibitions.

Note: Following art exhibitions are being organized online in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

* Golestan Gallery is organizing an exhibition of paintings by Arman Yaqubpur.

The exhibition will run until December 27 on the gallery’s website www.golestangallery.com.

* Arthibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Savalan Jamaati.

The exhibit titled “After Man” will run on http://arthibition.net/fa/gallery/exhibition/515 until December 14.

* Paintings by Sanam Sayehafkan is currently underway at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “The Cavity of Memory” will run until December 10 on bavangallery.com/viewing-room/the-cavity-of-memory.

Sayehafkan creates an atmosphere full of illusions and dreams. It seems that the elements are placed next to each other to convey a concept, element complements the other in an incredibly way but the more accurate you become, you will not come to any definite meaning. It seems the painter with amazing sharp colors and lines wants the audience to travel deep into her artwork and let them decide the end of this journey.

* The Imam Ali (AS) Religious Arts Museum is showcasing 30 paintings from its treasure trove in an online exhibition.

The exhibition named “A New Look at the Elements and Motifs in the Iranian Visual Arts” will be running until December 20 on @iaram_art.

* An exhibition displaying works of the members of the Iranian Painters’ Association is currently underway in a virtual exhibition on the society’s website.

The exhibition will run until December 17 on http://iranpainters.com.

* A collection of paintings by Negar Saburi and Nilufar Kanani is on view in an exhibition at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until December 17 http://asrgallery.com.



Cartoon

* The Iranian House of Cartoon is playing host to an exhibition hanging a large collection of artworks by its members.

The exhibition named “If We Unite, We Will Never Be Defeated” has been organized to support the campaign #We all wear masks.

The showcase will run until December 24 on iranian_cartoon_house.



Ceramic

* Over 90 artworks by Iranian ceramists are on display in an online exhibit on https://www.360cities.net/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&query=11th+Ceramic+Biennale+Of+Iran.

The artworks were earlier on view physically during the 11th National Biennial of Contemporary Iranian Ceramic Art at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

However, the COVID-19 shutdown in Tehran forced the organizers to continue the exhibit virtually.

Iran’s Ceramic Artists Association is organizing the showcase with contribution from the International Academy of Ceramics.

