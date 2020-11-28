PSEEZ companies allocate $9.5m to battle COVID-19 pandemic

TEHRAN – Petrochemical companies of the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) in southwestern Iran have allocated 400 billion rials (about $9.5 million) to supply medical items for battling the coronavirus pandemic in the region in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), an official with the PSEEZ said.

According to Amir-Hossein Bahreini, over 337 billion rials (about $8 million) of the mentioned figure has been spent on equipping the region’s hospitals for better handling the corona-infected patients, Shana reported.

The mentioned fund has been used for providing various diagnostic and therapeutic devices such as artificial respiration, fixed ventilator, ICS bed, ultrasound devices, video laryngoscope, various types of oxygenators, nebulizer, pulse oximeter, otoscope and haloscope, inoculum bottles, dialysis machine, radiology devices, and other laboratory equipment, the official said.

Bahreini noted that in order to increase the aid in this area, since last year, while significantly increasing the budget of social responsibilities, the PSEEZ Strategic Policy Council has focused on investing in completing the previous semi-finished construction projects and defining infrastructure and development projects including a 110-bed specialized hospital in Assaluyeh.

The PSEEZ Strategic Policy Council consists of production companies in this zone. More than 95 percent of this council’s annual budget is provided by petrochemical companies based in this region.

EF/MA