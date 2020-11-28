Iranian craftswomen honored at World Crafts Council

TEHRAN – Two Iranian craftswomen have been honored at the World Crafts Council (WCC), the deputy tourism minister has said.

Parvin Abazari from Sirjan, and Fatemeh Shokri from Bahiri village (in Bushehr province) have gained prizes from an online completion organized by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, Pouya Mahmoudian announced on Saturday.

Both crafters are practicing in the fields of traditional rugs and textiles, the official said.

Craftspeople from twelve countries competed at the event, which was [financially] sponsored by Uzbekistan, she explained.

Iran ranks first globally in the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council (WCC), according to the official. “China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.”

In late January, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”. Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, the southern city was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty (1751–1794).

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

