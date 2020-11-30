Hainan festival to screen “Sun Children”, “Bandar Band”

TEHRAN – “Sun Children” and “Bandar Band” from Iranian filmmakers will go on screen at the Hainan International Film Festival, which will take place in the Chinese city of Sanya from December 5 to 12.

The movies will be going on screen in Asian Spectrum, a non-competitive section that aims to construct a new landscape for Asian cinema.

“Bandar Band” by Manijeh Hekmat is about some Iranian women singers who are going to enter an unofficial competition in a coffee shop in Tehran.

Pregnant Mahla along with the other members of Bandar Band, her husband and one of their closest friends, starts her journey to Tehran from a southern province just when they have lost all they had in a flood.

They still keep their hopes alive, however, every road they take leads to a dead-end in a flood-stricken land. They intend to go to Tehran, but they wonder if it is just another turn around a vicious circle.

“Sun Children” by Majid Majidi tells the story of 12-year-old Ali and his three friends. Together, they work hard to survive and support their families, doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make fast money. Everything changes, however, when Ali is entrusted to find a hidden treasure underground but must first enroll at the Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

Majidi is scheduled to attend the festival to promote his movie.

“Sun Children” has been selected to represent Iran during the 93rd Academy Awards in the best foreign-language film category in 2021.

The film had its Iranian premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February, garnering the Crystal Simorghs for best film, script and set design.

Numerous international events, including the 77th Venice Film Festival, have also screened the movie. The festival honored the film’s star Ruhollah Zamani with the Marcello Mastroianni Award.



The 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan also awarded Majidi as best director and Zamani as best actor.

Hainan Asian Spectrum also features “Ainu Mosir” by Takeshi Fukunaga from Japan, “Bittersweet” by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan from India, “In Between Dying” by Hilal Baydarov from Azerbaijan and “Death of Nintendo” by Raya Martin, a co-production of the Philippines and U.S.

Photo: “Sun Children” by Majid Majidi.

RM/MMS/YAW



