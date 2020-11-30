Meshkinshahr Archaeological Museum complete by 60 percent

TEHRAN – Construction of an archaeological museum is complete by 60 percent in the ancient city of Meshkinshahr in Ardebil province.

Meshkinshahr Archaeological Museum is estimated to be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1399 (ending on March 20, 2021), provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi said on Sunday.

Referring to the huge number of historical relics and cultural objects so far being discovered in this city, he expressed hope that the museum would provide the opportunity for displaying the objects for the public as well as attracting more tourists to the region.

He also reminded the motto of “Ardebil the City of Museums”, which the provincial cultural heritage department is selected for the next Iranian calendar year, adding that the department is planning to establish more museums to the currently operating ones across the province.

Meshkinshahr embraces several historical sites including Qale Khohneh (“Old Castle”), the ancient site of Shahr-e Yeri, and Qahqaheh castle.

Being near the high Mount Sabalan, Meshkinshahr enjoys a moderate mountainous climate and the Sabalan summit can be seen in the south of the city with an eye-catching scenery.

The antiquity of the city dates back to the early centuries of Islam but in the Safavid era, it was thriving even more. The city is well known for its rugs and its mineral springs.

Meshkinshahr suspension bridge with 345 meters long, 3 meters wide, and 80 meters high, which was inaugurated in 2015 and is said to be the largest of its kind in West Asia, is also one of the top tourist destinations of the city.

ABU/AFM