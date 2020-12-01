Ghalibaf urges world to break silence against terrorist acts

TEHRAN — Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has urged the international community to break its silence over the assassination of Iran’s senior nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying silence in the face of terrorist acts threatens peace and security in the region.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

Silence and indifference of international community in the face of terrorists' criminal acts will lead to more arrogance of perpetrators of crimes against humanity, he wrote, Mehr reported.

“The Iranian Parliament considers this criminal act as a clear example of organized terrorism, which is in conflict and in clear violation of the principle of national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and strongly condemns it,” he stated.

Ghalibaf said the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has always sought to promote peace and security in the region and the world and has played a prominent role in the fight against terrorism, emphasizes its right to act within the framework of the principle of legitimate defense in countering the organized terrorist measures.

He also said such criminal acts of terrorism that endanger international peace and security will not go unpunished.

“While condemning this terrorist act, the United Nations, for its turn, is cordially requested to provide the necessary legal platforms to prevent occurrence of such terrorist catastrophes around the world,” he added.

