Iran’s “Morning” named best animation at Brazil children’s filmfest

TEHRAN – “Morning” by Reyhaneh Kavosh won the award for best animation at the 19th Mostra de Cinema Infantil de Florianópolis, a children’s film festival held in the Brazilian city last week.

“Morning” is a musical animation about the beauty of the beginning of a day in a city.

“3 Feet” by Colombian director Giselle Geney was also named the best fiction in the international section, and “Colmeia” by Karinna De Simone and “Napo” by Gustavo Ribeiro were the winners of the national short films competition.

“3 Feet” tells the story of Gonzalo, a 10-year-old boy who lives in a city in the Colombian countryside and has to arrive with clean shoes at his school to avoid the worst punishment in the world, let your teacher remove your ball by the end of the year.

The winners were selected by popular vote during the event. The children identified a lot with all the winning films, pointed out the director of the festival Luiza Lins, who announced, with great joy, the results of the vote.

“And this was a very special, intense and different show, all online, I hope everyone enjoyed it”, he said at the closing ceremony.

Reyhaneh Kavosh took part in the festival with four animations: “Coward Ghost”, “I Found out What to Do”, “Namaki” and “Morning”.

“Serok” by Zhivar Farajzadeh was another Iranian animation competing in the festival.

A lineup of 63 films from 12 countries was screened in the festival, which was organized online this year.

Photo: “Morning” by Reyhaneh Kavosh.

