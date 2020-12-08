Iranian university students runner-up at IMC 2020

TEHRAN – The students of Tabriz University won a gold and a silver medal, ranking the second team at the 27th International Mathematics Competition for University Students (IMC 2020), held virtually on July 25-30.

The two-member mathematics team of Tabriz University consisting of Arman Shirdel, a student of Statistics, and Erfan Masoumi, a student of Computer Science, won a gold and a silver medal and got the second position at the IMC 2020.

The competition was held with the participation of 546 students in 96 teams from different universities of the world.

The IMC Competition is one of the most prestigious international maths competitions at the student level, with teams from the world's top universities competing every year at the IMC Institute of University College London.

The IMC began in 1994 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, with 49 participants, mostly from Bulgaria, and was hosted by Plovdiv University "Paisii Hilendarski".

Next year's competition is organized by University College London and will be hosted by the American University in Bulgaria, which will take place in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, in July or August.

