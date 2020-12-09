Iranian movies line up for Brazil’s Alter do Chao festival

TEHRAN – The Alter do Chao Film Festival 2020 has picked a lineup of over 40 Iranian movies to go on screen during the event, which opened in Brazilian city on Wednesday.

The films will go on screen in the two competition and parallel sections.

“Limbo” and “Online Shopping” by Ghasideh Golmakani, and “How to Dry Wet Wastes” and “2050, a Year without Fish” by Reza Khodadadi are among the films in the competition section of the five-day festival.

The parallel section features “Angels Do Not Die” and “Snowy Heart” by Alireza Biglari, “Collapse: A Local Report” by Mojtaba Yusefi, “I Call It Home” by Leila Ahang and several other Iranian movies.

There were 2075 films submitted from 105 countries, among them, a lineup of 323 films was selected to participate in the festival, including 121 films for the competition and 202 films for the parallel section.

Fest Alter is a panel of cinematography in the Amazon, Brazil and the world, which consolidates itself as a festival of national and international repercussion, with the purpose of giving opportunities to new directors, producers, actors and professionals from all the arts that pertain to cinema and audiovisual art.

Photo: A poster for Alter do Chao Film Festival 2020.

