Residential, repair barge to be commissioned in South Pars

TEHRAN - The director of production and operations in Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing Iran’s giant South Pars gas field, said for the first time, a large residential and repair barge will be commissioned in the field to support safe gas production from the field’s platforms, Shana reported.

Emphasizing the need to increase the safety of production in South Pars, Alireza Ebadi said: "One of the important measures in this regard is to reduce the number of people stationed on the platforms of South Pars, which is fortunately in coordination with the Oil Ministry’s health, safety, and environment programs, in this regard the ministry plans to establish a residential and repair barge in the field and the executive operations on this barge will begin soon.”

According to Ebadi, this anchor barge, which is going to be used to support the repair and service affairs of 22 platforms in South Pars Region 2, will be located in the mentioned area within two months (in mid-January, 2021).

The official assessed the quality of this barge, which is owned by a local company, as desirable and unique, and said: "With the installation of this 3,000-ton barge in the South Pars, the safety instructions issued by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)'s HSO management will be fulfilled."

The workers and employees will reside on this barge instead of the gas platforms and will only be sent to the platform according to the repair orders and will return to the barge when the work is completed, he stated.

Ebadi had earlier said that all the necessary measures were taken for the preparation of the South Pars complex for sustained supply of gas during the winter.

“Since the beginning of the year, all the necessary arrangements have been made according to careful planning to ensure constant production from the South Pars platforms, and we are completely ready for winter,” he told Shana in October.

South Pars Gas Field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, is currently divided into 24 standard phases in the Iranian side and is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA