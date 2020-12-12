Italian embassy celebrates traditional cuisine week in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Italian Embassy in Tehran celebrated the fifth Week of Italian Cuisine in the World, promoting Italian culinary traditions during a ceremony on Wednesday.

The week of Italian Cuisine in the World aims at promoting quality Italian cuisine and farm produces abroad, which has already become a prominent event.

This year’s edition was dedicated to “Knowledge and flavors of the Italian lands, 200 years after the birth of Pellegrino Artusi”. His book “Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well” is still, 130 years after its publication, a milestone in Italian gastronomical culture.

Since mid-November, Italian diplomatic and consular offices have been promoting different events across the world, such as cooking courses, meeting with chefs, tastings and masterclasses, photographic exhibitions, and etc., most of which were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Different events characterizing the occasion took place in Tehran, on November 16-29.

Served by the Italian chef Maurizio La Masa, the gourmet launch included different traditional meals, one of which was legumes soup similar to the Iranian dish called Abgoosht; interestingly showing the food origin similarities among the two nations.

FB/MG