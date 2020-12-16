Iran, Italy discuss enhanced academic co-op

TEHRAN – Mahmoud Nili Ahmadabadi, the chancellor of the University of Tehran, and Giuseppe Perrone, the Italian Ambassador to Iran, discussed ways to expand academic cooperation on Tuesday.

Emphasizing the necessity of enhancing the already-established academic ties between the University of Tehran and Italian universities, both sides expressed their will to expand the mutual collaboration within the framework of various programs.

Promoting exchange and mobility programs for students and faculty members, holding joint research projects, holding joint cultural and artistic exhibitions, exchanging academic materials, organizing a meeting between the presidents of Iranian and Italian top universities, and supporting the establishment of Ph.D. programs of Italian language by dispatching qualified native instructors were the main topics discussed by the two sides.

Holding a thematic joint workshop on cinema, architecture, archaeology, book exhibitions, establishments of an association to boost cultural relations, presentation of a lecture by Italian ambassador at UT, exchange of experience on the relationship between university and industry, using the facilities of UT partner universities in Italy and vice versa to reduce the costs, collaboration within EU programs were other topics discussed at the meeting.

FB/MG