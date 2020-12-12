GC spokesman to Pompeo: Iran not like U.S. regional minions

TEHRAN — Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei has censured U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over interfering in Iran’s domestic affairs, saying Iran is not like the United States’ minions in the region.

“@SecPompeo, who lost in the recent election and the American people did not vote for him and his government, has interfered in Iran’s domestic affairs and criticized the Majlis for its new nuclear approach,” Kadkhodaei wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

“Regardless of the validity of this law, it must be said that Iran is not like the countries in the region that are subject to the illegitimate will of the American regime!” he added.

The response came after Pompeo urged the international community to reject “Iranian nuclear gamesmanship” over the recent strategic action plan passed by the Iranian Parliament.

“The international community must not reward Iranian nuclear gamesmanship,” he said via Twitter on Friday.

“The steps passed by Iran’s Majles, if implemented, would bring Iran to the dangerous 20% uranium enrichment level with no credible rationale for any peaceful purpose,” Pompeo added.

The Parliament passed the strategic action plan earlier this month. According to the 9-article bill, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will be required to produce and store at least 120 kilograms of enriched uranium with 20 percent purity at the Fordow nuclear facility every year, and to fulfil the country’s peaceful industrial demands with uranium enriched above 20%.

The bill became a law as the oversight Guardian Council approved it by asking the parliament to make some amendments to it. It will oblige the AEOI to install advanced centrifuge machines, to increase the monthly output of enriched uranium for various peaceful purposes with different purity levels by at least 500 kg.

The parliamentary ratification also obliges the AEOI to stop the Additional Protocol to the NPT if sanctions are not lifted within a specific period of time.

The Additional Protocol allows for surprise and unannounced inspections.

Iranian lawmakers accelerated the process of passing the nuclear bill following the assassination of top Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and even described the bill as one of Iran’s options to respond to Israel by speeding up nuclear activities.

MH/PA