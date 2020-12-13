Berlin exhibit “What Fruit It Bears” showcases works by Mostafa Sarabi

TEHRAN – Works by Iranian artist Mostafa Sarabi are on view in a group exhibition “What Fruit It Bears” underway at the Peres Projects gallery in Berlin.

Works by artists, including Xinyi Cheng, Dalton Gata, Nicholas Grafia, Hugh Hayden, Stanislava Kovalcikova, Emily Ludwig Shaffer and David Rappeneau, are also on view at the exhibition.

“What Fruit It Bears” is an exhibition project presenting works by artists whose practices are radically individual defying categorization, and yet together represent the present time.

This exhibition presents approaches to figuration, which seek equilibrium in understanding both oneself and the collective path forward.

Many of these works were made this year and respond to the tumult that every individual has experienced globally.

As one emerges from isolation, this presentation proposes a future in which personal identity is both celebrated and supported by a renewed appreciation for community and solidarity.

The selected works explore the force of the unutterable and the variances in what one does not have language to express. Employing diverse languages of figuration, text and abstraction, the artists presently expose the body, skin and landscape as contested sites, located across both natural and cultural categories.

Using the body as a departure point to think about vulnerability, the individual, community and society, these works map the figure as a projection of inner life, of cultural and social experience to express identity and the many ways that it is constructed.

The exhibit opened on December 4 and will be running until January 15, 2021.

Photo: A painting by Mostafa Sarabi displayed in the Delgosha Gallery in Tehran in June 2020.

