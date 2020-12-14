Katerina Hatzidaki becomes the first foreign coach in Iran

TEHRAN – Greek coach Katerina Hatzidaki has reportedly reached an agreement with Mahram basketball women club.

She has most recently worked at Greek team Eleftheria Moschatou but will travel to Tehran to work with Mahram, sportime.gr reported.

Hatzidaki will join the Mahram coaching staff and also work in the club’s academy.

The Greek coach worked five years in Turkey as Hatay coach and helped them win two Super Cups and reached the semifinals of the Eurocup twice with the team.

Mahram and Narsina are favorites to win Iran’s women league in the current season.