Iran’s Saravi wins bronze at Individual World Cup

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi claimed a bronze medal at the Individual World Cup Monday night.

He defeated Bulgarian Kiril Milov by VPO, 3-0 in the bronze medal match at the 97kg category.

Musa Evloev from Russia shut out Alex Gergo Szoke from Hungary to win gold at this weight category.

Artur Omarov from Czech Republic also won a bronze after beating Uzur Dzhuzupbekov from Kyrgyzstan by VPO1, 4-1.

Another Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Hossein Nouri took part in the competition in Belgrade, Serbia but failed to win a medal at the 87kg.