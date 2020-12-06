Two Iranian wrestlers to participate in Individual World Cup

TEHRAN - Freestylers Rahman Amouzad Khalili (57kg) and Amirmohammad Yazdani (65kg) will represent Iran at the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

The 2016 Olympic Games champion Hassan Yazdani and Kamran Ghasempour were supposed to represent Iran at the event but the Islamic Republic of Iran Weightlifting Federation (IRIWF) has changed its mind and will send two young wrestlers to the competition.

Yazdani and Ghasempour will not take part at the Individual World Cup for injury prevention.

The “Individual World Cup” will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from Dec. 12 to 18.

The event will include a prize pool of 300,000 CHF spread evenly across the 30 weight categories.