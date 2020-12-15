Uzbekistan eager for investment in Iran’s Chabahar port

TEHRAN - Iran, India, and Uzbekistan held an online meeting on cooperation in Iran's Chabahar Port on Monday, during which the Uzbek side expressed willingness for cooperation in Chabahar Port’s development projects, IRIB reported.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Iran’s Deputy Transport Minister Shahram Adamnejad, India’s secretary (shipping) Sanjeev Ranjan, and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Transport Minister D. Dehkanov.

According to Deputy Transport Minister Shahram Adamnejad, Uzbekistan is eager for using the transportation and logistics capacities of Chabahar port for developing its economic activities in the region.

During the meeting, the participants also discussed joint use of the port for trade and transit purposes and to enhance regional connectivity.

“Chabahar port is a safe and very convenient port for the transit purposes, and neighboring countries and the countries in the region can benefit from investing in this port,” Adamnejad said.

For his part, Dehkanov also praised the infrastructure and facilities provided in Chabahar port and suggested that a joint working group be formed with representatives of Iran and Uzbekistan to carefully review the programs and prepare operational plans for Uzbekistan’s presence in Chabahar’s Shahid Beheshti port.

Chabahar Port, the only Iranian ocean port, is a strategic port with unique opportunities that can attract investments from Iranian and foreign private sectors.

India currently operates one of the terminals of Chabahar port and offers loading and unloading services in the mentioned terminal.

The strategic project has been given a waiver from sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Iran.

The development of the Chabahar Port is important for the economic development of regional countries and in this regard endorsing regional agreements with neighboring countries is of significant importance for Iran so that it can increase its transit share to connect the shores of the Indian Ocean to Russia, northern Central Asia, and the Caucasus.

