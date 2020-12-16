Loading, unloading of goods up over 40% at ports of Gilan Province

TEHRAN- Loading and unloading of commodities have risen more than 40 percent at the ports of Gilan Province, in north of Iran, since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Hamidreza Abaei, the director-general of Gilan Province’s Ports and Maritime Department, announced that 1.06 million tons of commodities have been loaded and unloaded at Anzali and Asatra ports since the year start.

He said 920,000 tons of goods have been loaded and unloaded at Anzali Port, and 140,000 tons at Astara Port, showing 42 percent and 44 percent rise, respectively, year on year.

Mohammad Rastad, the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), said on Wednesday that the country’s trade gateways were not closed even a moment despite the sanctions and pandemic, adding that loading and unloading of goods, especially the essential goods, are continuously conducted at the ports.

As announced by the PMO head, loading and unloading of commodities are being conducted continuously at the ports of Iran while the health requirements are completely met.

Rastad has reiterated that all port operations are done observing healthcare protocols and the principles set by the Coronavirus Containment Headquarters.

In a statement previously released by the PMO, the organization declared that loading and unloading of commodities are underway continuously at the country’s ports.

While the enemy is trying to halt Iran’s exports and imports through imposing sanctions, operation at Iranian ports are underway without interruption as the result of the all-out efforts of the organization’s personnel, the statement read.

Meanwhile, as the PMO head has announced, 11 new development projects with 59 trillion rials (over $1.4 billion) of investment are currently underway at the Iranian ports.

Not only the sanctions could not stop development activities at the ports of Iran, some new development projects have been also defined, Rastad has underscored.

The third phase of the development plan of Shahid Rajaee Port is one of the major projects which is going to go operational by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

While Iran is combating the U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play some significant role in this battle, and the ongoing operation at the ports indicates that they are playing their part perfectly.

As reported, loading and unloading of commodities at the ports of Iran have risen six percent during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

MA/MA