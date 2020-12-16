“Limbo” honored at Brazil Alter do Chao Film Festival

TEHRAN – “Limbo” by Iranian filmmaker Ghasideh Golmakani has won the Premio Pequenos-Grandes Relatos at the Alter do Chao Film Festival in Brazil.

“Limbo” is about a former Iraqi sniper who takes refuge in Iran and begins to tattoo the names of all the soldiers he has killed in the conflicts and wars in Iraq. The last name is tattooed by a young Iranian, who is asked for a strange favor.

Golmakani’s “Online Shopping” was also screened at the festival that took place in Santarém from December 9 to 13.

The film tells the story of Donia, a young girl, who wants to immigrate to continue her studies abroad. Before leaving Iran, she tries to sell her belongings online. One of the customers is a man who enters her house and behaves strangely.

A lineup of over 40 Iranian films, including “How to Dry Wet Wastes” and “2050, a Year without Fish” by Reza Khodadadi, competed in the event.

“Angels Do Not Die” and “Snowy Heart” by Alireza Biglari, “Collapse: A Local Report” by Mojtaba Yusefi and “I Call It Home” by Leila Ahang were also among the Iranian movies screened in the parallel section of the festival.

Golmakani, director of the acclaimed Iranian shorts “Violet” and “Horn”, was a member of the international competition jury of the 3rd Cortos en Grande Short Film Festival held online during November in Chile.

She was also a member of the documentary competition jury of the Batumi International Art-House Film Festival in Georgia in 2019.

She is also the director of the short “Violet”, and her latest movie “Horn” is about a woman who tries to find a place to park her car in Tehran to be on time for a business appointment. Men on the streets disturb her concentration while driving.

Photo: “Limbo” by Iranian filmmaker Ghasideh Golmakani.

MMS/YAW

