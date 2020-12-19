Iranian companies, private exhibitors to join ITB Berlin

TEHRAN –Iranian travel-associated companies and businesses from the state and the private sector will take part in the International Tourism Fair (ITB) Berlin, which will be held from March 9 to 12, 2021 in a purely digital form.

Considering that holding virtual exhibitions in the field of tourism is a new approach, a webinar discussing the way of attending virtual exhibitions for applicants of the upcoming event will be held soon, IRNA quoted Mohammad Qasemi, the director for marketing and advertising at the tourism ministry as saying on Saturday.

The ways of effective presence, as well as the various facilities that could be used for introducing products in such virtual exhibitions, will also be discussed during this online meeting, the official added.

He also noted that the strong presence in international virtual exhibitions could ensure the prosperity of the country’s international tourism after the end of the coronavirus crisis, while it makes the name of Iran as a tourist destination for the post-corona era in the memory of the world market.

ITB Berlin 2021 offers the global travel industry a central and virtual platform for networking, business, and content. The decision to stage the conference trade show digitally was made to give all participants the greatest possible planning security and to continue to meet the demands of a meeting place for the global tourism industry despite numerous travel restrictions.

The previous edition of the ITB, which was scheduled to be held in March 2020, was canceled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

