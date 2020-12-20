Iranian experts appointed members of WMO

TEHRAN – Two faculty members of the National Atmospheric Science and Meteorological Research Center (ASMERC) became members of the expert teams of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Mehdi Rahnama, Chairman and Faculty Member of the ASMERC, has been appointed as a member of the WMO expert team for cataloging hazardous events (ET-CHE), IRIB reported on Sunday.

The purpose of this team is to participate in the development and implementation of the WMO high-risk incident catalog, which is done through the development of operational plans for water, climate, and environmental hazards.

Saviz Sehatkashani was also appointed as the main member of the capacity development and communication team of the climate services committee.

In the new WMO structure, the climate services committee (SC_CLT) consists of five expert teams that chair the WMO Climate Commission.

FB/MG