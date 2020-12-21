Iran, Turkey, and Russia must act jointly against the Washington tyranny: Turkish historian

TEHRAN – A Turkish historian and political scientist wants Iran, Turkey, and Russia to form an alliance to confront U.S. unilateral policies in West Asia.

Noting that “the interests of Turkey and Iran, and even of Russia, are common against U.S. sanctions,” Mehmet Perincek tells the Tehran Times that “our countries must act jointly against this tyranny (unilateral arbitrary practices) of Washington.”

On December 14, the United States imposed sanctions on the Republic of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) pursuant to Section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction with Rosoboronexport, Russia’s main arms export entity, by procuring the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

The sanctions include a ban on all U.S. export licenses and authorizations to SSB and an asset freeze and visa restrictions on Dr. Ismail Demir, SSB’s president, and other SSB officers.

While some Western analysts say U.S. sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system threaten NATO as a longstanding alliance, other experts say it will consolidate ties between regional powers in West Asia.

In this context, Perincek says there is a successful example of regional collaboration.

“The Astana process was a very successful example in this regard. It can also be applied to every regional problem, not just on Syria,” the Turkish political expert notes.

The following is the text of the interview:

Q: How do you assess the new American sanctions' impact on Turkey and the region? What about Iran's condemnation of the sanctions?

A: U.S. sanctions on Turkey are not due to its strength but to its weakness. All U.S. plans in the region ended in failure. Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia, whose behind were Soros and the globalists disrupted the plans of the United States in the South Caucasus. The Astana process, formed by Turkey, Iran, and Russia, ended Washington's project in Syria. The partners of the United States, the separatist, and Salafi fundamentalist terror, has been dealt a blow. The Greater Middle East (West Asia) Project has no longer chance of realization. The Atlantic front is also losing in North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean. That’s why they are in a panic.

The United States is imposing these sanctions to reverse this going. But it's useless. Because even Western experts now agree that the economy has shifted from the Atlantic to Eurasia. The Atlantic age is closed in every sense. The United States has no chance of changing the course of history.

The interests of Turkey and Iran, and even of Russia, are common against U.S. sanctions. Our countries must act jointly against this tyranny (unilateral arbitrary practices) of Washington. In this regard, Tehran's statements on this issue are very important and very valuable for Turkey. Our Iranian friends should also know that Turkey will not succumb to the embargoes against Iran.

Q: Why is West Asia witnessing unprecedented chaos? Is there any strategic solution to unite the region?

A: The United States and Israel are the only sources of chaos in the Middle East (West Asia). Of course, they also have cooperative governments in the region, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. These forces are trying to take over the countries of the region by using separatist and Salafist fundamentalist terror.

Then the solution is clear: the countries of the region must unite against the United States and Israel, as well as their partners in the region. The Astana process is a very successful example in this regard. It can also be applied to every regional problem, not just on Syria, including the Karabakh conflict. In this regard, the proposal of the 6th platform (Russia, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia) for the South Caucasus, which was recently made by the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, is very important.

This is the formula that will put an end to chaos: to prevent the intervention of the imperialist Western states in the region and to develop the initiative of the regional countries.

At this point, important tasks also come up in the Islamic world. Leaving aside sectarian and national divisions, Islamic countries must unite like a fist against the threat posed to them. Attempts to create conflict over nationality and sects must be prevented.

Q: Given the history of Iran and Turkey and their conflicts in the Ottoman-Safavid era, do you think these two-counties can form an alliance in the region?

A: Let me underline this first: Turkey and Iran are obliged to each other, have to form an alliance with each other. Otherwise, they will not be able to resist U.S. pressure as they should. So, this alliance is not an option, it is a necessity for these two countries. The territorial integrity of the two countries, economic development, peace, and prosperity of the region depends on this.

In history, Turkish-Iranian wars, conflicts, or rivalries have not helped either country. On the contrary, the two countries have suffered from it. The only winner has been the expansionist/imperialist powers of the West. Even the regional plans of the West have continuously relied on the Turkish-Iranian conflict. The conflicts between the two countries or the tensions provoked from the outside, have on one hand prevented the possible alliance between Turkey and Iran, which would have certainly avoided a foreign power’s interference to the region; and on the other hand, it granted the West the opportunity to achieve their desired plans in the region because the two countries fell weak due to fighting against each other and collecting their attention towards each other.

The leaders of the two countries and the public must see this fact and immediately remove any obstacles in front of this alliance.

In addition, maybe we should remind the fact that since the Treaty of Kasri Shirin (Zuhab), signed in 1639, there have been no border problems between Turkey and Iran. This is a very long time; it points to the robustness of the Turkish-Iranian friendship.

Q: Do you think that Biden's presidency will be like Trump's or better for the region?

A: Despite the election rhetoric of Biden’s team, the goals of his administration with regard to Iran coincide with the strategic goals of the Trump and Israel administrations. Biden will pursue the same goals as Trump (which is why he left the nuclear deal) – to surrender Iran’s foreign policy positions and limit its missile weapons. Only methods will be partially different.

Israeli hawks and lobbyists in Biden’s administration, and Biden himself, are ready for new sanctions against Iran and the continuation of the policy of targeted assassinations.

On this subject, we have published an article, entitled “Joe Biden’s Iran policy: a continuation of Trump’s goals, methods and ideology” (https://unitedworldint.com/14798-joe-bidens-iran-policy-a-continuation-of-trumps-goals-methods-and-ideology/) on the United World International website. I suggest Tehran Times readers review it.

On the other hand, Biden states that he will be more active in the Middle East than Trump. In other words, they will further increase their support for Kurdish separatists and organizations such as ISIS. Biden will further fuel the chaos in the region.

Our countries should be vigilant on this issue and we must seek the solution in the alliance between us.

Q: How do you see the relationship of Arab Persian Gulf states (Saudi-UAE regimes) with Turkey? Can Ankara rely on the relationship with them while they hailed the 2016 coup in Turkey?

A: These countries are hostile towards Turkey. Turkey, of course, wants to establish good relations with all of them. But for that, they must abandon their hostile approach first. The UAE's support for the July 15 American coup attempt is known.

Moreover, in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya, it also took part in the completely anti-Turkish, U.S.-Israeli front. Together in the region, they are conducting military exercises against Turkey on the basis of Atlantic interests.

The process of normalization with Israel is part of that. The target of this normalization is Turkey and Iran.



But the UAE and Saudi Arabia are making a big mistake by playing a role in the plans of the United States and Israel. The consequences for them will be negative. The U.S. and Israel are losing in the region. Let them not share their defeat. Turkey, Iran, and Russia are far more ideal partners for them.

Iran and Turkey must also develop special tactics to free the (Persian) Gulf countries from the embrace of the United States. After all, everyone will benefit from friendly relations.

Q: Do you think that Turkey was successful in applying the policy of “zero difference” with neighbors?

A: Ahmet Davutoglu's Neo-Ottoman politics went bankrupt. In any case, this policy was not Turkey's own national policy, it was a U.S.-project. The United States sought to spread its own influence through Neo-Ottomanism. The civil war in Syria is a result of both the Arab Spring and this policy of Neo-Ottomanism. Neo-Ottomanism was a strategy that would not lead to the expansion of Turkey, but rather to its division.

But Turkey abandoned this policy. Ahmet Davutoglu and Abdullah Gul were suspended. Turkey has no expansionist goals. Turkey can ensure its territorial integrity only in cooperation with Iran, Syria, Iraq, and Russia and eliminate the threat from the United States. Ankara is aware of this and is acting accordingly.

Today Turkey and the United States are on hostile fronts. Even Washington wants to overthrow the government. Ankara is already out of U.S. control. The goal of Tehran and Ankara is not to expand, but to protect what exists and to cooperate for it.