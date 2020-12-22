HAMRAHE AVAL breaks record in Rubika on Yalda Night

HAMRAHE AVAL (MCI) broke the record in Rubika and was introduced as the most popular internet program on Yalda Night with a record of 29 million minutes.

· Special combination – video program of HAMRAHE AVAL for Yalda Night, faced with outstanding and eye-catching welcome of internet users.

· The special program of HAMRAHE AVAL named “Yalda 99”, which was broadcast on Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 19 and 20) at 20:30 on the Rubika website and application, has been viewed by Rubika users at two platforms of “Web” and “Messenger” both online of offline basis for more than 29 million minutes. It should be noted HAMRAHE AVAL Special Program on Yalda Night is regarded as a new record among other “Yalda” programs released at the social media network.

🔹In these days, the first mobile information channel in Rubika's messengers at https://rubika.ir/www_mci_ir reached more than one million members, which is ranked first among commercial channels.

· The program was broadcast live in two 180-minute episodes, in which unplugged music, stand-up comedy and different talks with the guests were the main parts of the program, which was produced in a new style based on the principles of designing and producing digital content.