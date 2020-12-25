Iranian bookstores host “Someone We Know”

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Shari Lapena’s “Someone We Know” has recently been published by the Amut Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Abbas Zarei.

In a quiet, leafy suburb in upstate New York, a teenager has been sneaking into houses, and into the owners’ computers as well, learning their secrets, and maybe sharing some of them, too. Who is he, and what might he have uncovered? After two anonymous letters are received, whispers start to circulate, and suspicion mounts.

And when a woman down the street is found murdered, the tension reaches the breaking point. Who killed her? Who knows more than they’re telling? And how far will all these very nice people go to protect their own secrets?

In this neighborhood, it’s not just the husbands and wives who play games. Here, everyone in the family has something to hide.

Lapena is the internationally bestselling author of the thrillers “The Couple Next Door”, “A Stranger in the House”, “An Unwanted Guest”, “Someone We Know” and “The End of Her”, all of which have been New York Times and The Sunday Times (London) bestsellers.

Her books have been sold in thirty-seven territories around the world. She lives in Toronto and “Not a Happy Family” is her sixth thriller.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Shari Lapena’s “Someone We Know”.

