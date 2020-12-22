Northern Iranian properties added to national heritage list

TEHRAN –Eleven aging structures and historical buildings in Mazandaran province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscription on Tuesday in a letter to the governor-general of the northern Iranian province.

Two villas, a mosque, two bridges, and a cultural center across the province are among the properties added to the prestigious list.

Babol’s cotton factory, Gaduk railway tunnel, Sari’s judicial building, and Elite village constitute other entrees to the list.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers, while it is home to more than 3500 villages and rural areas.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

ABU/AFM

