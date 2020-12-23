Bushehr reinforcing tourism structures in long-lasting recession

TEHRAN – The cultural heritage and tourism department of Bushehr, like many other Iranian provinces, has commenced reinforcing travel-related structures during a prolonged recession resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

A vast restoration and landscaping project is commenced on historical and cultural sites which are scattered across the historical core of Bushehr, Ali Darvishi, a provincial official, said on Tuesday.

The project covers some three kilometers of routes and thoroughfares along with some 20,000 square kilometers of historical structures located within the ancient core of the city, the official noted.

The tourism sector of the southwestern province is ready to jumpstart after the coronavirus crisis ends, provincial tourism chief Mohammad-Hossein Arastuzadeh announced in April, stressing that Bushehr needs innovative plans and programs to attract more tourists and holidaymakers.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers. Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

