Syria repels Israeli warplanes’ missile barrage targeting Hama

Syria’s air defenses repel a missile attack launched by Israeli warplanes from the Lebanese airspace against the western Syrian city of Hama’s countryside.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency reported that the attack had come precisely 40 minutes past midnight (local time) on Friday.

“The Israeli enemy launched an aggression by directing a barrage of missiles from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli towards the Masyaf area in the western Hama countryside,” the news agency said, citing a military source.

The agency said the country’s anti-missile apparatus managed to intercept and destroy the projectiles midair.

State television, meanwhile, broadcast footage of the successful defensive maneuver.

Citing correspondents and locals, the AFP and Associated Press news agency also reported overflights of the Lebanese airspace by Israeli military aircraft that alarmed residents in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group, said the Israeli regime had sought to target the Syrian military and its allied anti-terror forces during the attack.

The Israeli regime and Syria are technically at war due to the former’s 1967-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.