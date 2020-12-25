Advisor slams normalizations with Israel as ‘ridiculous show’

TEHRAN — A senior foreign advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker has derided the normalization deals of some Arab countries with the Israeli regime as a “ridiculous show”, saying the moves will only bring about instability to the region.

“We only know one country that is called Palestine and its historical and civilizational capital is the Holy Quds,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a meeting with representatives of the Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance groups in Iran on Thursday.

“Undoubtedly, [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has reached the end of the line and the Zionists have no place and no future in the region,” Amir Abdollahian said.

He further said that the Zionists are in the worst domestic political situation and the political stalemate in the Zionist regime and its weakness coupled with the fear of the resistance are the two main components of the current fake regime.

Naturally, he continued, moving towards normalization of relations with the fake and terrorist regime of Israel is a wrong decision and a sign of lack of identity.

Earlier this month, the outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to recognize Moroccan “sovereignty” over Western Sahara, abandoning longstanding U.S. policy on the region.

Morocco agreed in return to join the list of certain Arab states that have normalized ties with Israel.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize ties with the Israeli regime since August. It followed on the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Sudan.

The normalization deals have been condemned by all Palestinian factions as a betrayal of their cause.

Iran has also denounced the normalization deals as a “betrayal” of the Palestinian cause.

Last month, President Hassan Rouhani said the Zionist regime is the enemy of the entire region and Islamic countries.

“Unfortunately, the presence of the Zionist regime in the region will be a cause of insecurity and instability in the region,” Rouhani said during a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“It is really a surprise for us that some neighbors consider their security in the shadow of their relations with the criminal Zionist regime, which is the enemy of the entire region and Islamic countries,” the president added.

MH/PA