Resistance is entrenched in Arab literature: ex-Lebanese minister

TEHRAN - Noting that some Arab regimes seek reconciliation and negotiation with Israel, former Lebanese labor minister Tarad Hamadeh says that the concept of resistance is entrenched in Arab literature and media.

"However, there are some discordant voices in the circles of the (Persian) Gulf states who are promoting the discourse of reconciliation with the enemy, the normalization of relations with Israel, and entry into bargaining, to establish internal conflicts inside Islamic world," the Lebanese literary figure adds.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: Why is Palestine important for Muslims?

A: Palestine is the central issue for Arabs and Muslims. This is because it is part of Muslim lands.

But today is under the Zionist occupation, and its people unlawfully were expelled from their homes and homeland.

Palestine is the first home of revelation. It includes the Al-Aqsa Mosque. and it is the cradle of Christianity.

The blessed al-Aqsa mosque has been referred to in the Quran and hadith as a land on which Allah placed special blessings upon.

It is where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was transported from the Sacred Mosque in Mecca to al-Aqsa during the Night Journey. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) led prayers towards this site until the seventeenth month after the emigration (Hijrah).

Palestine is important because its occupation constitutes a strategic danger and a permanent threat to the Arab and Islamic world.

The real threat is establishing a Zionist regime that wages aggressive wars against those around it. The threat is the Israeli occupation of the territories of other Arab countries and its hostility towards Palestinians.

We need strong countries like the Islamic Republic of Iran to restore our rights. The Zionist enemy considers the resistance axis led by Iran as the most dangerous enemy.

That is why Israel resorts to normalization of ties and reconciliation with Arab countries, but that will not benefit this usurping regime. Muslim nations know that Israel is a dangerous enemy and resists the existence of such a dangerous threat.

Q: How was the Palestinian cause entrenched in Arab literature?

A: In the Arab political, literary and media discourse, the concept of resistance to the enemy prevails.

However, some of the discordant voices in the circles of the (Persian) Gulf states are promoting the discourse of reconciliation with the enemy, the normalization of relations with Israel, and the entry into bargaining to establish internal conflicts inside the Islamic world.

They prefer the hostility to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance over the hostility to the Zionists and their usurper regime. But these voices will not find a listening ear.

Q: How do you see the positions of Arab states and regimes towards the Palestinian issue?

A: The positions of the Arab regimes and governments range from resistance and compromise, but most of them tend to negotiate and enter into settlements and the normalization of ties with Israel. Some Arab monarchies have formed alliances with Israel, and they are cooperating with the Zionists.

The Arab countries member of the resistance, such as Syria, Iraq, Algeria, Yemen, Tunisia, Lebanon and others, continue to reject normalization and reconciliation. They focus on "no reconciliation, no recognition, no negotiations." but other Arab governments have failed to remain committed to Palestine's cause.

Meanwhile, Iran pioneers in resisting Israeli occupation and leads axis of resistance. Iran is the leader of a movement to liberate Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Q: How do you rate Iran's role in supporting the Palestine cause?

A: Iran, as I mentioned, is the country that is leading the resistance against the enemy.

Rejecting all forms of reconciliation, Iran faces a multi-faceted war; Economic war, soft war, intelligence war, and assassinations, as well as the threat of a comprehensive war. But the strength of Iran makes it difficult to kneel it because of its deterrent force.

Iran is a deterrent to these hybrid wars and will raise the victory flag on Palestine.

Q: Why do Muslims consider Israel the biggest threat to regional peace and security?

A: The establishment of the Zionist regime in Palestine, as I mentioned, constituted a strategic threat to the Islamic and Arab world and made West Asia the scene of successive wars.

The conflict over Palestine was one of the most prominent issues with the highest risks to regional and international security and stability.

The establishment of Israel also threatens the economic growth in the region and encourages an increase in military budgets, placing the region in a state of permanent tension and arms race.

Therefore, we consider that Israel represents an imminent and ever-present danger and that the only way to restore stability and security to West Asia is the dismantling of this usurping regime. It will pave the way to liberate Palestine, and from there, we can look forward to gaining freedom, development, stability, and peace.

